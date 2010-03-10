Change in Focus

SecurityFocus Staff , SecurityFocus

Since its inception in 1999, SecurityFocus has been a mainstay in the security community. From original news content to detailed technical papers and guest columnists, we've strived to be the community's source for all things security related. SecurityFocus was formed with the idea that the community needed a place to come together and share its collected wisdom and knowledge. At the time, the security community was fairly fragmented with mainstream security information in its infancy. If you worked in security, it was difficult and frustrating to find the information you were looking for because it was scattered across a small number of mailing lists, sites and publications. There was no single place where a community of security professionals could go to get the information they needed and there was a unique opportunity to build a community portal that would provide its users with a destination and voice. At SecurityFocus, the community has always been our primary focus. We knew then as we know now that providing the community with a place to share information, discuss new ideas and share technologies was critical to staying in touch with the constantly evolving threat landscape. With its purchase of SecurityFocus in 2002, Symantec became one of the first vendors to recognize the importance of maintaining a close relationship with the security community to the point where they made a commitment to its founders to continue to operate SecurityFocus as an independent company with the same mandate – "It's all here – and it's all free." The threat landscape has changed significantly over the past 10 years and so has the community. What was once a dispersed though vocal collection of users, researchers and analysts has become a much larger and more cohesive community of experts who have endeavored to make security more than just an after-thought. Vendors have also changed significantly, to the point where entire divisions are devoted to security research and education. Today, more information is shared openly within the community than ever before through the use of blogs, threat analysis, and whitepapers as vendors increasingly work with the community to solve today's security challenges. The enormous growth in dedicated portals and alternative news sources such as social networking sites allows us to get our security news and information from a variety of sources and as a result, it makes sense for SecurityFocus to evaluate how best to serve its readers. With this in mind, the time is right for SecurityFocus to focus more on its core components. Beginning March 15, 2010 SecurityFocus will begin a transition of its content to Symantec Connect. As part of its continued commitment to the community, all of SecurityFocus' mailing lists including Bugtraq and its Vulnerability Database will remain online at www.securityfocus.com There will not be any changes to any of the list charters or policies and the same teams who have moderated list traffic will continue to do so. The vulnerability database will continue to be updated and made available as it is currently. DeepSight and other security intelligence related offerings will remain unchanged while Infocus articles, whitepapers, and other SecurityFocus content will be available off of the main Symantec website in the coming months. While the news portal section of SecurityFocus will no longer be offered, we think our readers will be better served by this change as we combine our efforts with Symantec Connect and continue to provide a valuable service to the community. As always, if you have any questions or concerns you can reach us at editor-at-securityfocus-dot-com.






